Millennials: 7 big-money career paths for those searching for job satisfaction

What are you hoping to get out of your career? A hefty 401k? A six figure salary? Nice Christmas bonuses? If you’re like most Millennials, you likely just want to be satisfied with the work you do and the company you do it for.

Job satisfaction is a result of a variety of aspects coming into play. Primarily, job satisfaction comes when employees feel that they are in a trusting and respectful environment. Job satisfaction also goes hand in hand with job security, as well as the potential for career growth.

Finding a satisfying, secure job is naturally the goal for just about everybody, and is likely your goal as well. Of course, if that same satisfying, secure job also comes with a massive paycheck, you won’t be complaining.

Believe it or not, these jobs actually exist. It’s not at all outside the realm of possibility that you could find yourself in a job that will send you home with a fat check while also providing you good security and the satisfaction of a job well done. Take a look at the following seven potential jobs, and who knows? You may be a perfect fit.

1) Real estate investing

Trading stocks was all the rage in the 90s, but these days, potential investors are looking for something a bit less volatile to get their hands on. Enter the growing real estate market.

Ultimately, real estate investment combines the hands-off of investing and the hands-on of building and maintaining property. According to Tarek El Moussa, co-founder of SuccessPath, “Savvy, successful investors know what their time is worth, and they spend it accordingly.”

Simply put, the most accomplished real estate investors — much like Tarek, himself — recognize the value of their money and time, making this an extremely rewarding (and lucrative) career.

2) Construction management

To be fair, this isn’t too far removed from real estate investing. Pursuing a career as a senior construction manager will give you the same satisfaction of knowing that you genuinely created something. And with a median salary of around $100k, you won’t be missing any meals.

Construction managers routinely get to watch families move into homes and businesses make room to grow. Additionally, they get the satisfaction of managing a team of hardworking individuals. This is also a fairly secure job, as we don’t seem to be getting tired of constructing things.

3) Pharmacist

Just as people will never stop needing to build new houses and buildings, they’ll also never stop needing medication. As a pharmacist, you’ll be responsible, often, for making sure people regain their health, and often, for keeping them alive.

In addition to the security as well as the satisfaction, the average pharmacist also goes home with over $100 thousand, making the compensation more than satisfactory.

4) Firefighter or fire chief

This job falls perfectly into the crossroads of danger and security. As long as you make it out unscathed, fighting fires will provide you with job security and a decent wage (somewhere in the $75 thousand range).

Of course, the main draw of being a firefighter is that it presents opportunities to serve people and even to save lives. There’s little that’s more rewarding, albeit taxing, than fighting a fire.

5) Speech language pathologist

While this career path will require a bit more formal training in the way of a college degree, it is a secure, well-paying, and exceptionally rewarding job to have. As a speech language pathologist, you’ll be working to help people of all ages and walks of life learn or regain the ability to speak properly.

Depending on the path you take, you could be helping recovering stroke victims or even children with speech impediments. Either way, your work as a speech language pathologist can significantly improve the quality of life of each individual you work with.

6) Airline test pilot

As an airline test pilot, you’ll be flying new aircraft in order to make sure they’re working exactly the way they’re supposed to. While you can’t exactly become a pilot overnight, if you’re willing to put in the work, this job can net you six figures.

Being a pilot definitely isn’t for everybody, but then again, what job is? Besides, who didn’t fantasize at least once as a kid about flying planes? Being an airline test pilot could be a way to fulfill a childhood dream while at the same time doing a great service.

7) Optometrist

While not everybody is willing to put in the time (and money) to gain the education necessary to become an optometrist, those who do find themselves in a rewarding, stable, and high-paying position.

A career as an optometrist will see you (optometry pun) helping people daily to see more clearly, and in some cases, see for the first time. Additionally, you get the satisfaction of changing lives with a much lower risk of actually having to cut someone open like the rest of your doctor friends.

As an up-and-coming professional, finding the right career path can be a daunting task. Rest assured, though — the above careers have brought millions of people tremendous job satisfaction and are likely to do the same for you, as well.

This post is part of our contributor series. The views expressed are the author's own and not necessarily shared by TNW.