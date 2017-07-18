The weather app dominating the field of aviation with over 26 million downloads

As the weather is a crucial factor for pilots, it should be of little surprise to learn that weather apps are greeted with an element of enthusiasm from those working in the aviation industry.

A crowded marketplace has ensured that there are numerous weather apps available now making it hard for anything new to break through the white noise. However, MyRadar has somehow become very popular within a relatively short time with over 26 million downloads.

ACME AtronOmatic, the software application development company behind the app found a route to success by actively engaging with those in the aviation industry to understand their requirements. The knowledge gained enabled them to provide web-based flight-tracking services and custom mobile applications that provided value to those that needed it.

Pilots are finding MyRadar useful because of its the features are bespoke to be aviation specific. This app is capable of tracking IFR flights and can show the ATC-assigned flight paths of those flights on the map. Moreover, this weather app is provided with Airmets and Sigmets, TFRs and Eco Tops.

By showing the high-definition radar and all other aviation features on the charts, this weather app provides its users with maximum clarity. Information is also displayed detailing the impact of weather on a user’s flight or how the weather is going to affect the flight which they are tracking.

Another intriguing aspect of the MyRadar weather app is that the aviation charts are offered for an affordable annual fee. But, more importantly, all of the other flight features included in the app are free of any charges.

The MyRadar is weather app that is quick and easy to use despite much of the complex content. Since the animated weather radar is displayed around the location of the operator, the user is also able to understand quickly and easily the nature of weather that is expected on the journey ahead.

Upon loading the app, the corresponding location will pop up displaying the animated weather. In that way, MyRadar is an app of no-frills application. MyRadar enables the user to overlay the flight schedule of an aircraft on the map. This is another aspect that has made the app highly appealing to pilots.

Since the app displays animated weather, one can correctly say whether there will be rain on his way ahead or the rain may go away. Using the app one can also find out how fast will be the rain. The users of MyRadar are also able to post interesting as well as informative photos of the weather that prevails in their area.

For the more technically aware the app also provides Airmets and Sigmets, Echo Tops, and TFRs – as well as the ability to track IFR flights and show their ATC-assigned flight paths on the map.

As for anyone outside of the AV geeks and pilots circle, the pinch and swipe display that offers the ability to zoom in on a two mile stretch of weather is impressive. Meanwhile, techies curious to know what goes under the hood will probably have figured out that your smartphones gyros and GPS handles your location.

According to flight attendant, Heather Poole, nervous fliers have also been known to use MyRadar to understand when to expect turbulence, how bad it might get, and how long it would last. Poole revealed this along with a few other interesting tales in her book Cruising Attitude: Tales of Crashpads, Crew Drama, and Crazy Passengers at 35,000 Feet.

After chatting to My Radar’s Brad Anderson on my podcast and how he is using mobile technology to change the world, I learned there is no such thing as just another weather app. With over 26 million downloads completely under tech radar, it’s to see why AV and storm geeks are embracing this unique weather app.