Here’s 20 Prime Day Deals you should definitely check out

It’s the time of year again, time for Amazon’s 3rd annual Prime Day. It goes live tonight at 9pm EST and is basically the Black Friday of Amazon deals, but in all honesty, Amazon serves up even more deals than it does on that magical shopping day in November. I’ve compiled a list of 20 Prime Day deals that you should definitely check out – some of these have all gone live early, so you can even beat the rush by ordering them now. You can check them out below!

TOPSELL Pack of 10pcs 1GB 1G Swivel Design USB 2.0 Flash Drive Memory Stick Fold Storage Thumb Stick Pen Blue

Price: $49.99 Sale: $32.99 & FREE Shipping. You Save: $17.00 (34%)

If you’re taking summer courses, or thinking ahead to your imminently approaching school year, a bulk pack of USB flash drives will always be helpful. At 1GB each you have about as much storage space as an iPod shuffle. That’s 240 songs! Snatch it up!

Okra 6-Port USB 2-in-1 Charging Station + Removable Hub Universal Desktop Tablet & Smartphone Multi-Device Hub Charging Dock for iPhone, iPad, Galaxy, Tablets (Black)

Price: $99.99 Sale: $39.99 & FREE Shipping. You Save: $60.00 (60%)

The Okra 6- Port Charging station is not only a place to charge everyone’s devices, but you can remove the compartment above and take the portable charger wherever you go! Perfect for families on the go, or the frequent flyer.

ANEWKODI AC600Mbps Wifi Adapter Dual Band 2.4G/5.8G Wireless Network Adapter 802.11ac USB Wifi Adapter for Desktop/Laptop/PC, Support Windows 10/8.1/8/7/XP/Vista, MAC OS 10.4-10.12

List Price: $39.99 Price: $38.99 Sale: $25.99 & FREE Shipping. You Save: $14.00 (35%)

The ANEWKODI 802.11ac has Wi-Fi technology, and grants WiFi speed up to 3x faster than 2.4GHz only adapters! It’s Backward Compatible with 802.11 a/b/g/n Wireless Standards. It’s crazy easy to install. All you have to do is insert the CD and create a hotspot. So, maybe a total of 10-15 minute set up. Want to type up your proposal in the park, but there’s no wifi? Now you can.

AUKEY Powered USB Hub with 7 USB 3.0 Ports for Data Transfer and 12V/2.5A Power Adapter, Desktop Aluminum Hub for PCs and Laptops

Price: $48.99 Sale: $34.99 & FREE Shipping. You Save: $14.00 (29%)

The AUKEY USB Hub features 7 ports for data transfer and charging. It also offers a sleek, MAC-like finish that will blend right in with any desktop or notebook laptop. It’s super lightweight so you won’t have to worry about it being clunky and weighing down your briefcase/backpack/purse/ what have you. At 29% off, this charging essential should definitely make its way into your checkout this Prime Day.

ONEU Mini amplifier Super Bass Hi-Fi Stereo Audio Amp Booster for Car Moto Home with DC 12V 3A Power Supply, Black

Price: $27.99 Sale: $19.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25. You Save: $8.00 (29%)

Need a little “Super Bass” in your life? That’s exactly what this is! At 6.06×3.8in this little loudmouth is a perfect accessory as a mini stereo car amplifier for a vehicle home theater. Did I mention that it’s compatible With Iphone Android Smartphone Ipad Tablet PC MP3 MP4 etc? Yup, easily a must have. Rock out to the outstanding performance at Low, Middle and Loud Volumes. Meanwhile with the super bass button, easy to get wonderful heavy bass effect.

NexGadget 4-Pack [8 Inches] USB Charging Lightning Cable For iPhone 7/7Plus/6s Plus/6s/6/5/5S/5C/SE, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini And More

Price: $49.99 Sale: $12.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25. You Save: $37.00 (74%)

Pretty self explanatory. A 4 pack of Apple product lightning cables. If you have a ton of devices, or you lose these little buggers as frequently as I do, definitely stock up this Prime Day before you have to pick up another at the corner store again.

Wireless Security Camera KAMTRON HD WiFi Security Surveillance IP Camera Home Monitor with Motion Detection Two-Way Audio Night Vision,Black

Price: $109.99 Sale: $65.99 & FREE Shipping. You Save: $44.00 (40%)

The Kamtron Security Camera, I believe, is a total must have. The camera syncs up to your smartphone with any results of unwarranted activity: i.e. break-ins, intruders, kids not staying off your lawn, etc. You receive a push notification and a snapshot of the occurrence of your phone the moment it happens, so you can react as soon as possible. It’s $44.00 off, which is nuts! Grab it and protect your family, pets, valuables, etc.

nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Mini Adapter Aluminum Body with Indicator LED for Macbook Pro 2016, MacBook 12-inch and other Type-C Devices (Gray)

Price $8.64 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.

This teeny tiny USB is perfect for those that: 1: try to accommodate space everywhere, 2: the frequently traveling sort, and those who are trying to be sneaky. Ok maybe not the last one. But, seriously. It holds up to 5Gbps, which, when accounting for the size is crazy.

Weight Gurus Wifi Smart Connected Body Fat Bathroom Scale w/ Backlit LCD, ITO Conductive Surface Technology with Accurate Precision Health Measurements

Price: $119.99 Sale: $69.99 & FREE Shipping. You Save: $50.00 (42%)

So this particular product I might just get myself. This smart scale sends information tracked by the scale to an app on your phone where you can track your overall health, including your body fat percentage, muscle mass, and more. If you’re looking to lose weight the smart way, I would definitely make the investment. Especially because it’s $50 off this Prime Day. Score.

FOCUSPOWER F10 Mini Bluetooth Earbud Smallest Wireless Invisible Headphone with 6 Hour Playtime Car Headset with Mic for iPhone and Android Smart Phones(One Pcs)

Price: $42.99 Sale: $23.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25. You Save: $19.00 (44%)

These itty bitty wireless headphones are perfect for those who hate driving/walking/sitting with wires wrapping around every possible thing. This is the perfect solution for anyone that hates wires as much as I do. It also has a mic, so you can take incoming calls! Crazy right? *Cue Future Squidward Gif*

Power Banks RAVPower 22000 Portable Charger 22000mAh 5.8A Output 3-Port Battery Pack (2.4A Input, iSmart 2.0 USB Ports, Li-polymer Battery Banks) Portable Battery Charger For Smartphone Tablet – Black

Price: $39.99 Sale: $29.99 You Save: $10.00

(Live from July 11th 4:35am PDT – 10:35pm PDT)

A 22,000mAh 5.8A portable charger. It’s sleek, it’s crazy powerful and will get your devices charged up fast. I have no idea why this deal isn’t being promoted more because it’s a huge deal! Brace yourselves for it to be gone the moment Prime Day starts.

HAVIT HV-N5086 Camera and Webcam for Laptops, Desktop and PC

Price: $19.99 Sale: $14.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25. You Save: $5.00 (25%)

The HAVIT V-N5086 webcam is super easy to install, you don’t have to put in any external software for download. You literally just “plug and play.” What I really like about this particular webcam is that it has an automatic face focus feature, which is perfect for family photos or skyping with mom. Best for those who aren’t super tech savvy, because it’s easy to install and start web chatting.

Luminoodle Bias Lighting for HDTV | Medium | Bright White USB-Powered LED Home Theater Lighting for TVs, Monitors – USB TV LED Backlight

Price $16.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.

Bias Lighting is pretty much a fancy term for string back lighting. Easy to use, you just peel the backer-tape off of the back, stick in the usb to the back of the monitor and stick the lights where you want! (I’ve also seen some of my friends use these in display cases for their collectibles, just FYI for you crafters out there) The Display sizes come in 39in, 78in, 118in. So definitely measure before you buy!

MEE audio M6 PRO Universal-Fit Noise-Isolating Musician’s In-Ear Monitors with Detachable Cables (Clear)

Was: $49.99 Price: $42.50 & FREE Shipping. You Save: $7.49 (15%)

If you’re an industry pro-rocker, managing bands and getting a large amount of jam time, or even if you work in construction and need to protect the noise level your ears are getting, get these noise isolating in-ear buds! First of all it’s super hard to find these things. Second of all, you’re not going to find a deal like this unless you buy them off of a retiree.

Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ251 16 MP Digital Camera with 25X Optical Zoom and 3″ LCD Screen (Black)

Price $125.71 & FREE Shipping.

“16.1-megapixel CCD sensor gives you room to enlarge, zoom and crop to your heart’s content without losing out on life-like clarity or quality.” This camera is perfect for those who are starting out in the world of photography, before they’re ready for a DSLR. With its sleek design, it’s also great for carrying and travel, so you can be the rockstar that got that magic kiss picture at the wedding, or grabbing the diploma at your sister’s graduation. It’s normally about $20 more, but you can’t put a price on a perfect fit.

Quick Charge 3.0 RAVPower 12000 Portable Charger 12000mAh Power Bank (2.4A Input, iSmart 2.0 USB Port, Li-polymer Battery) Portable Battery Charger For Smartphones Tablets

Price: $29.99 Sale: $23.99 You Save: $6

(Live from July 11th 6:35am PDT – 12:35pm PDT)

Another portable charger at an amazing steal! This charger runs at 12,000mAh. So, if you don’t need as much juice, but still need a portable charger, refresh your browser for this bad boy.

SENSO ActivBuds Bluetooth Headphones, Best Wireless Sports Earphones w/ Mic IPX7 Waterproof HD Stereo Sweatproof Earbuds for Gym Running Workout 8 Hour Battery Noise Cancelling Headsets (Black/Blue)

Price: $169.99 Sale: $38.97 & FREE Shipping. You Save: $131.02 (77%)

I don’t know about you, but I NEED these headphones! Not only are they wireless and perfect for running, but they are (repeat after me) $131.02 off! I am literally getting Prime right now just so I can get these headphones. They come in grey, blue and red. Oh bonus, they come with a 1-year warranty if you work out too hard and drop a pair of weights on them. Good luck!

Zacro PS4 Vertical Stand Cooling Fan Dual Charging Station for Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controllers, with Dual USB HUB Charger Ports – Dual Use with Cooling and Charging System

Price $14.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.

This PS4 Cooling/Charging Station is perfect for “Twitch” types. Those who are constantly live streaming game play. After hour four of Overwatch or Battlefield 1 Campaigns, your PS4 is going to need to chill out so that it doesn’t overheat and crash (eventually). Take care of your PS4 and add this to your cart asap.

VAVA Voom 21 Wireless Bluetooth Speakers, 3 EQ Modes Customized For Any Music, 20W Surround Sound & Strong Bass, including 10W Subwoofer & Dual Passive Radiators (Charger Port for Phones, aptX, Mic)

Price: $89.99 Sale: $64.99 You Save: $25.00

(Live from July 11th 6:20am PDT – 12:20pm PDT)

This Bluetooth speaker can play up to 10 hours at mid-level volume. (Obviously, playtime varies by volume level) Compatible with most smartphones (iPhone, Android, etc) and also mics! Snag this deal! What do you say, party at your house?

Digital Voice Recorder by Yemenren, 8GB 3072Kbps Sound Audio Recorder Dictaphone, Double Microphone, Metal Casing, Voice Activated

Price: $99.98 Sale: $29.99 & FREE Shipping. You Save: $69.99 (70%)

How. Cool. Is. This. A voice activated voice recorder! Not only will you look like a super slick Bond villain, but you’ll act like one too! It’s 70% off, so if you’re taking multiple interviews a day, or just want recordings of your cat meowing all the time, that’s cool too. Just remember to sign up for Prime so that the discount applies.

These are but a couple of the great deals that Amazon will offer this year, so make sure to check them out tonight when the sales “officially” go live!

