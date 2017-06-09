10 tools based on AI that will change your freelancing career

Is your career endangered by AI?

The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race…. It would take off on its own, and re-design itself at an ever increasing rate. Humans, who are limited by slow biological evolution, couldn’t compete, and would be superseded.

— Stephen Hawking told the BBC

Artificial intelligence is not science fiction any more, it is real. Furthermore, it is something that is happening now and there is a huge chance that you are working with a robot even at this particular moment (let’s just remind you about A.I. gals like Siri and Cortana). With all the buzz around A.I. many people worry that they will lose their jobs and be replaced by bots and robots. Well, the fear of intelligent machines is justified and there are many studies, articles and pieces of research that go in favor. Worried, right?

…or will it kick up a notch?

“Everything we love about civilization is a product of intelligence, so amplifying our human intelligence with artificial intelligence has the potential of helping civilization flourish like never before – as long as we manage to keep the technology beneficial.“

Max Tegmark, President of the Future of Life Institute

On the other hand, when it comes to (human) productivity, artificial intelligence can be a great ally. Many company owners claim that robots aren’t replacing human jobs, but making it even easier for people to do them. Since many pieces of research show that a majority of repetitive tasks can be done by bots and robots, rather than wasting precious human intelligence and knowledge, why not combine them and get impeccable results? Companies like Hitlist, Cable and Wireless or Alaska Airlines saw the mentioned A.I. potential and (successfully) brought it into service.

Freelance (artificially) intelligent

Hey, and what about freelancers? The recruiting department of the biggest freelance platforms such as Upwork and Peopleperhour, claim that the majority of freelancers provide services in niches that are very likely to be replaced by AI. Yup, web design, copywriting and SEO jobs can be “in danger”, but then again if you employer prefers (human) quality over quantity, you have nothing to worry about. On the contrary, here are 10 tools based on A.I. almighty, to utilize in order to make the most out of your work and uplift your productivity

1. Let A.I. organize your time – Futurenda

It is very common that freelancers work on several projects at the same time, so in order to meet all the deadlines, they must be well organized. Moreover, if they are hired on an hourly contract time is money, so wasting it on trivial tasks isn’t helpful at all. That’s where A.I. comes in!

Futurenda is an A.I. agenda that plans things out (especially) for freelancers by dividing to-do tasks into sessions and filling them into the agenda…fully automatic! The Futurenda founders highlight that they wanted to create an app that will manage a dynamic timetable completely by itself, so the user can fully focus on his job. This app is smart enough to keep an eye on the deadlines and adjust the agenda accordingly. Is there any reason not to tell Siri to start downloading this app right now?

2. Smarter digital marketing – Crystal.io

It is quite common to be a freelance digital marketer, but on the other hand, it isn’t that easy to manage all the social media campaigns, monitor analytics and make reports just by yourself. However, by utilizing A.I., Crystal.io makes digital marketing data smarter and simpler.

Unleash your creativity (that A.I. certainly can’t replace) and worry less about CAC, analytic charts and graphs or daily social media scheduling.

3. Make converting video stories – Flo

Everybody knows how many benefits you can get if you post goes viral. However, in order to ensure that your post will be shareable it must be creative and engaging…well that’s the hard part and company owners are seeking help. That’s why freelance platforms are full of community managers. But…not all of them have the necessary skills.

Now, this is the part when you, as a freelancer, can take advantage of artificial intelligence! To be more specific, you should try out Flo, a video editing app that auto-edits your videos into short shareable stories using Deep Learning, Computer Vision and (of course) A.I.



Video editing is certainly not that simple, it is more than that – it is very time consuming and a skillful job. That’s why you can reap the benefits that A.I. brought to Flo, just tell the app what do you want to see in your video and it will make it happen. Flo can be your very own video making assistant that will do a great job in accordance with your instructions, and it will help you to get those 5-star reviews on your profile!



4. Visually analyze user behavior – Inapptics

A business developer is one more job that is very popular among freelancers. In addition, mobile app developers are looking for consultants that will help them get as many downloads as possible…and they are paid very well.

If you want to compete with other freelancers for this popular job position, you must be aware that monitoring analytics should be an integral part of your daily activities. A perfect opportunity to get some help from A.I. is Inapptics! This app aggregates all user interaction events and turns them into heatmaps so you can see all the actions a user performs, how they navigate the app, where they tap and much more. You just have to present the results in the best possible way and suggest app improvements accordingly.

5. Make an intelligent logo – Logopony

Being a freelance graphic designer can be a very profitable job. However, if you don’t have the necessary skills, don’t even try applying for interviews…unless you ask A.I. for help here and there…

Logopony is a great tool, based on artificial intelligence and trained on a set of professional logo designers that will help you to design logos like a pro! Start with the creation of professional and high quality logos, but keep an eye on the Logopony updates since soon it will be able to provide you with a variety of designs (such as app icons, business cards, flyers, social media images etc.) that will really ensure you are one competitive freelance graphic designer!



6. More productive meetings – Wrappup

It is very common that freelancers have a lot of online meetings, especially if they work with more than one client or if they are a part of an online team. Ok, A.I. still can’t replace you on meetings, however it can summarize all the details that were mentioned, so you can always be up to date.

How? Simply by using Wrappup app! It will basically take notes on all important informations that were mentioned on the meeting in a specific Slack channel. That way, even if you miss a meeting, you can always be in the loop with summaries!



7. Spreadsheets that will blow your mind – Magic Spreadsheet

It doesn’t matter in which niche you freelance, we bet that you are always filling out various Sheets. Hey, there is an A.I. based app that will make filling Sheets both fun and (even more) useful – Magic Spreadsheet.

Like the name says, this app will really do magic: it will turn your Sheet into a dashboard where you can send tasks to your team members, or get you any piece of information within seconds.

8. A.I. images finder – Everypixel

Whether you are a freelance copywriter, community manager or digital marketer we are sure that high quality images are something that always come in handy. Everypixel is a perfect smart image search tool that will help you find a suitable image to go with your work.

Artificial intelligence algorithm made the app smart enough to help you to distinguish beautiful photos from the ones that are not that appealing.

9.Spin content like a boss – Spinnerchief

Well, here’s some good news for all of you freelance copywriters out there! – let A.I. do the content spinning for you. Yup, we know how common it is that you spin an article several times for various purposes and how time consuming it can be. That’s why, you should give SpinnerChief a chance!

You will be surprised that in just one click it will rewrite articles to a very high level of human readability and originality. Not only will you get fresh content within minutes, but it will be written in the same way Google understands it. Use this fact smart and boost your SEO!

10. Organize your network and keep in touch – Mila

Have you ever thought how many potential collaborations do you waste just because you don’t have enough time to sort out all of your contacts? Surely, way too many.

Worry no more – Mila will do it for you! This very intelligent bot will divide all of your contacts into sections and lists. That way you will have are your potential sales and marketing partners already prepared! Really, you will love Mila!

As you see, despite all the changes and career shifts artificial intelligence will bring, there are many things that will go in favor of freelancers. Try out the tools we recommended and take your freelancing career to the next level!

If we missed any A.I. based tools, or you have any useful advice on the topic, feel free to let us know in the comments below.

