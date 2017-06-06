There are around 82 million Millennials in the U.S. alone. These are career drivers who are ready to step-up and take their place in the world. The Baby Boomers are getting closer to the age of retirement and the Millennials are ready to take their spot in the work chain.

It’s no surprise that the Millennials are all the rage and ready to take the reins of the business world. The thing is, they’re unlike previous generations. They have different views on everything from relationships to money to work preferences.

While this may leave some brands bewildered and lost, you can catch the elusive Millennials. Try implementing the following advice and take it to heart.

It’s time to get social.

Millennials are the most tech-savvy generation both inside and outside the workplace. What’s interesting, according to Nielsen, is that Millennials spend six hours and 19 minutes on social media. No surprise.

However, adults between the ages of 35-49 spend just a little more time on social media. This very slightly older group spend an average of six hours and 58 minutes.

So, regardless if you’re target audience are Millennials or not, it’s time that you start getting socially active online.

You also need to keep in mind that Millennials, despite the misconceptions, also want to build more meaningful, interpersonal relationships. That’s why channels like LinkedIn should be used when connecting with Millennials. This is despite the fact that most spend their time on platforms like Instagram and Snapchat.

Besides the fact that there are some 87 million Millennials on LinkedIn, the platform was specifically designed to build stronger and deeper connections than other social networks.

On social media, you can bet that Millennials are checking you out on review sites. They want to know what Yelp, Tripadvisor, or Zomato are saying about your organization.

Make sure that you’re interacting with customers on these review sites and always go above and beyond so that you can earn positive reviews.

Think outside of the traditional 8-5.

It’s commonly accepted that the best times to mingle online is between the hours of 8am to 5pm. While maybe that’s sound advice for most demographics, studies have found that 35% of Millennials are online between 8pm and midnight. Another 17% are reachable only from about 9am-12pm. Around 37% of all millennials are living the freelancer lifestyle as well.

In short, if you want to connect with Millennials online then start being more of a night owl.

If you’re not, you can then schedule content in advance with Buffer, Hubspot, or Sprout Social. Keep your social media channels still publishing content while you’re asleep.

Create personalized and easy-to-digest content.

Millennials, as reminded by Buxton, are a diverse generation “that encompasses many segments that have different needs, mindsets and preferences.”

That’s why you need to utilize audience analytics so that you can “develop effective targeted marketing campaigns and communication styles.”

Sound complicated? It’s not if you use some of the following:

Create consumer profiles based on data like demographics, psychographics, and other behavioral insights.

Leverage those consumer profiles so that you target your specific Millennial audience.

Your consumer profile will also help you identify their preferred media preferences so that you can that can create a variety of content that is delivered on the right communication channels at the right time.

Millennials don’t have time for lengthy content. In fact, humans in general now have the attention span of a goldfish. That’s why your content should be short and to the point.

Your content should also be easy to consume while on the go. Millennials are consuming content via their smartphones. Make sure site is optimized for mobile. Also create a blend of easy to-digest content, like infographics and audio content, that can be accessed easily whenever and wherever they like.

Show Millennials some love.

Millennials, like most of us, want some sort of recognition or feedback for their participation within your organization.

Whether it’s a Kickstarter campaign, nonprofit, or small business a simple public “thank you.” A little something in return for their participation, will go a long way in connecting with Millennials. You’ll probably find the same procedure goes a long way with anyone.

Develop social awareness.

Millennials want to be a part of something really special. You know, something that’s going to make the world a better place. That’s why Millennials are willing to take a pay cut for a job that has a purpose and aligns with their values.

In fact, 1 in 5 Millennials value brands that align with their values. Millennials want to promote a healthy lifestyle. They are environmentally-friendly and give back to the community.

Find a cause that you’re passionate about and make sure that it aligns with your brand’s mission. If so, Millennials who are passionate about the same cause will gladly jump on-board and help you.

Be yourself.

Finally, Millennials don’t want any BS. They’re skeptical and can’t stand inauthenticity. Stop pushing. Stop selling.

More Millennials are willing to support smaller and boutique businesses as opposed to larger businesses. Smaller businesses are more authentic and provide an experience. Faceless, nameless enterprise level organizations don’t get the Millennial which makes them a turn-off.

Find your brand’s voice and strengthen it and the Millennials will come to you.

How have you been able to catch the elusive Millennial?

