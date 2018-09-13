BMW made a self-driving motorcycle that you can’t buy

Scientists at BMW’s motorcycle division in Munich, Germany, have been working for more than two years on a self-driving bike that can start, ride, and stop all on its own. Too bad you can’t buy one to cruise hands-free on the freeway.

Instead, the tricked-out autonomous R1200GS that’s autonomously taking laps on a test track is helping BMW Motorrad discover ways to enhance rider safety.

The idea is to study vehicle dynamics in various conditions, so as to identify and classify rider behavior, and find ways to counter or assist them when necessary – like when they need to brake suddenly or make sharp turns.

According to BMW, it’s the first German-made self-driving motorcycle, and it’s helping with the development of new safety features that will soon become available on upcoming bikes.

Via Engadget | CNET

