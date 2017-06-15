Watch Tesla’s Automatic Emergency Braking System avoid a nasty accident

Tesla’s are saving lives, even without the use of Autopilot. Case in point, this YouTube clip shows the Automatic Emergency Braking system (AEB) in action. You might also know this as rear collision avoidance, and it’s designed to prevent a rear-end collision.

Autopilot wasn’t engaged. Still, the car used an array of sensors and radar to determine an accident was imminent before sounding the alarm and applying the brakes. With early detection, application of the brakes, and a slight swerve to the right by the human driver, the Model X was able to escape harm while keeping its passengers safe.

Regardless of your thoughts on completely autonomous driving, there’s no denying safety features like these help to save lives — even while you’re piloting the car.

TNW originally published this piece in December of 2016. We sometimes update and/or re-publish articles from our archives that are fun, informative, or highly-relevant… like this one.

