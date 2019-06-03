Google resolves cloud outage that took down YouTube, Snapchat, and Discord

Gmail, YouTube and other services that rely on Google’s backend technology were disrupted for more than four hours on Sunday by what the company blamed on “high levels of network congestion.”

Apple iCloud, Snapchat, Nest, Discord, Vimeo, and a number of third-party applications that host their services on Google were affected as a result. Several of Google’s own apps like Admin Console, Google Sync for Mobile, and G Suite were also impacted.

The issues started around 12PM PT / 3PM ET, before being completely resolved around 5PM PT / 8PM ET.

Google’s G Suite Status Dashboard showed that there were problems with almost every single service at some point, barring Google+ and Google Cloud Search.

The internet giant didn’t elaborate on what caused the extended outage, but apologized for the inconvenience caused.

“We will conduct an internal investigation of this issue and make appropriate improvements to our systems to help prevent or minimize future recurrence. We will provide a detailed report of this incident once we have completed our internal investigation,” it said in the incident report.

Google’s cloud services have been down before. YouTube went offline a couple of times back in January and October, and a string of Google Cloud outages in July and November took down some of the world’s most popular applications like Snapchat, Spotify, and Nest.

The incident, although resolved, puts the reliability of Google cloud infrastructure into question. It also highlights the consequences of excessive reliance on one company for backend services.

With most companies offloading their entire backend to Google (or Amazon, or Microsoft), it also means they are fully dependent on one service in order to operate. It remains to be seen what the post mortem of the incident reveals.

We’re keeping an ear to the ground for more details on Google’s outage, and will update this post when we learn more.

Read next: Lady Bits #4: Jumpsuits, broflakes, and the #SexStrike