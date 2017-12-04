Introducing TNW X: Your ultimate tech ecosystem matchmaker

TNW has always been about promoting innovation. Be it through our media platform, or our conference, if there’s a red thread that runs throughout all our endeavors, it’s the idea that innovation and technology will lead to a better society.

One of the examples of how this works is our Tech5 competition: a celebration of Europe’s fastest-growing startups organized in partnership with Dutch unicorn Adyen — and a great opportunity for attracting new investors. Tech5 finalists ended up raising over €10 B in the past four years.

The hybrid nature of these programs allowed TNW to develop a uniquely multidimensional expertise that spans from events and media to intelligence and co-working. To leverage this unmatched know-how further, we’re launching TNW X, a brand-new b2b label that works as a super-connector for the tech ecosystem, helping bridge the gap between startups, enterprises, and governments.

TNW is the best place to have deals come in. Great conference and great value for money. TNW rocks! — Roelant Prins, Co-Founder and COO, Ayden

How TNW X works

TNW X is powered by the four main pillars of TNW. First off, we have Index, our intelligence platform that harnesses data from hundreds of thousands of companies thanks to machine learning and matching algorithms. Second, there is thenextweb.com — an online tech media juggernaut that grabs the attention of eight million readers monthly. Third, our world-class conferences in New York and Amsterdam. And finally, we have TQ, our lovely nest in Amsterdam. TQ isn’t just our headquarters, it’s a curated tech hub that houses additional network and events, like its recent one year anniversary we celebrated with Alphabet’s Eric Schmidt.

The synergy of these four sources connects us to every part of the tech ecosystem — a privileged position that is more relevant than ever. The more the European tech ecosystem expands, the more the distance between its parts increases.

TNW X comes into play to bring the ecosystem back together. We help startups scale their business connecting with corporations and institutional players. We help enterprises to improve quality and speed up their scouting for strategic partnerships. We help governments to maintain their own national ecosystem competitive.

Through this partnership, we managed to bolster thought leadership around innovation and technology. — Rutger Groenewegen, recruitment marketing, ABN AMRO

TNW X’s first beta tests have already been successful on multiple occasions. In 2017, we helped the South Korean government to scout European startups for the K-Startup accelerator program, a campaign that brought more than 300 applications with world-class names on the top of the list, including Fairphone, Typeform, and Bynder.

We’ve also collaborated with ABN AMRO to hunt 350 digital natives to get recruited by the banking enterprise. The campaign received over 18000 applications which led to 377 new hires by ABN, but also received multiple awards for leveraging content to achieve business goals.

With TNW X ,we introduced a trusted one stop shop for large enterprises and governments to innovate faster with startups. A unique and exciting proposition in the market. — Patrick De Laive, co-founder TNW

For the future, TNW X’s grand aim is to become the tech ecosystem’s backbone, supporting all its parts with the guts to advance innovative and unique propositions. It’s a long-term project that will bring together all of TNW’s assets (intelligence, news, events, spaces) and extend its reach worldwide. There’s a huge need for this kind of services in the market and we’re confident that we’ll be able to meet it.

Are you a startup, corporate decisionmaker, or work in an ecosystem that could use an innovation boost? Check out tnw.co/x to see what we can do for you.

Read next: Facebook Messenger Kids is a locked-down chat app with parental controls in mind.