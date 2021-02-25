How to share text and links across your devices via your browser

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

It’s easy to share links and text if you operate in Apple’s world, i.e. you have an iPhone and a Mac. If you don’t know how to do that yet, you should read my colleague Callum’s mind-expanding guide.

However, what if you have an iPhone and a Windows laptop or an Android phone and a MacBook? Don’t worry, I got you. This free tool called Share TXT will let you share text and links between devices in a snap. Here’s how you can do it:

Open your browser and head to the Share TXT site.

Type the text or paste links you want to share across your devices.

Open the same link on other devices through a browser. Make sure you type the entire URL including the suxffix, otherwise you won’t see the stuff that you pasted.

Copy the text and links from the web page. You can do this as many times as you need to with the same URL on all your browsers.

ShareTxt

It’s important to note that by default you’ll be redirected to “sharetxt.live/default”. However, for security reasons, you should create your own URL such as “sharetxt.live/berniemittens”.

Rex Anthony, the creator of the tool, told me that the app doesn’t store any data and all data in transit is encrypted. One of the main advantages of this tool that you don’t need to download any special app. Plus, you can use it on any platform.