How to quickly set up a timer on your iPhone and Apple Watch

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

When I’m cooking, I often put something on the boil and forget it till I smell burning. That’s not an ideal situation. So, I set up short-timers on my iPhone or Apple Watch to save my food from burning the house down. These timers can also be useful for quick power naps or high-intensity workouts.

It just takes a few seconds to set up a timer on both devices. Here’s how you can do it:

iPhone

Swipe down from the top-right edge to open the control center.

Long press on the timer icon.

Using the scroll bar, set up the timer for the duration you want.

Tap on start.

Setting a timer from the control center on your iPhone

If you want to set up a more precise timer, tap on the timer icon to open the clock app.

Alternatively, you can use Siri to set up a timer by saying “Hey Siri, set up a timer for five minutes.”

Apple Watch

Press the digital crown.

Open the timer app.

Select one of the preset timers such as 1 minute, 3 minutes, 5 minutes.

To set up the custom timer, scroll down, and set the duration.

Apple Watch Timer

These are some quickest methods to set up a timer on your iPhone and Apple Watch. I’m off to take a power nap.

Read next: This SelectTV offer could be the last step needed to finally cut your cable forever