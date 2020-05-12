How to build a live shared Spotify playlist for you and your mates

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

Picture this: You’re at your friend’s house for a party, and you want to play a song. You’ll ask them to add that song to a queue or connect your phone to their music system. Spotify has rolled out a feature called Group Sessions to end all this cumbersome process.

Group Sessions will let you and your friends join a session to queue up songs. There’s no limit on how many people can join this session. However, the feature only works for premium users at the moment.

Here’s how you can use it:

Open the Spotify app on your mobile or desktop.

Tap on the Now Playing bar at the bottom.

Tap on the connected devices icon .

. Generate a code under Group Sessions, and ask your friends to scan it through the camera to join.

You can tap on End Session to end that particular queue.

This feature is going to solve a lot of problems at house parties for me. Hopefully, it rolls out to free users too.

