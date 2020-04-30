Facebook just made it easy to copy images to Google Photos — here’s how

Facebook today made it easy for users in the US and Canada to transfer their images and videos to Google Photos. The tool was first introduced last year in certain parts of the world, but this is the first time it’s arriving stateside.

The process is quite simple. On the desktop log into your Facebook account and tap on the arrow on the upper right corner to access your settings. Then tap on the ‘Your Facebook Information’ menu on the left and select ‘Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos.’

From there you will be asked to select a destination for your photos — Google Photos is the only option at the moment. Then log into your Google account, confirm the transfer, and you’re good to go.

The process on mobile is very similar: tap on the hamburger menu, go to Settings, and then scroll down to the ‘Your Facebook Information’ section. Tap on ‘Transfer a Copy of Your Photos of Videos’ and then follow the rest of the steps above.

There’s currently no way to select exactly which photos will be transferred — it’s all or nothing. And to be clear, the photos are only copied to your Google Photos account. If you want to remove them from Facebook, you’ll have to do that manually. Still, it’s a welcome addition, even if you just want to have your images all in one place.

The feature is being added as part of a 2018 agreement between Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and Twitter to make it easier to transfer data between services. It’s nice to see that coming to fruition.

Via Engadget