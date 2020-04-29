How to set a shutdown timer for your Mac
Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.
I grew up loving the shutdown timer feature on my TV. With the ridiculous amounts of television I consumed, I often struggled to doze off unless I had the noise of some late-night show in the background. Things haven’t changed much since then: I still keep a season or two of The Office, Rick and Morty, or The Sopranos on Google Drive to put me to sleep.
But recently I’ve started watching Twitch streamers when I hit the sheets, and unlike a standard episode, these people can go for hours, which means my laptop will stay on for hours. At one point, it becomes more of a sleep disturbance than a sleep aid — so much so that I started missing the good ol’ shutdown timer.
Unfortunately, Macs don’t come with a built-in shutdown timer app. There’s the Schedule feature from Energy Saver, but I personally find it pretty annoying to use. Don’t worry, though — there’s an easy way to set one up:
- Open Terminal.
- Once in Terminal, use the following command: sudo shutdown -s +60
- With this command, your Mac will go to sleep after 60 minutes.
- If you want to shut it down completely, simply replace “-s” with “-h.” If you want to restart it, use “-r.”
- Needless to say, you can adjust the timer by replacing the number at the end. So if you want a 30-minute timer, simply type “+30.”
- If successfully set up, Terminal will display a message notifying you of the exact time when your Mac is set to shut down.
If you need to disable a shutdown timer, you can use the following command line:
- sudo killall shutdown
That’s it!
Read next: 4 amazing astronomical discoveries made by ancient Greeks
Corona coverage
Read our daily coverage on how the tech industry is responding to the coronavirus and subscribe to our weekly newsletter Coronavirus in Context.
For tips and tricks on working remotely, check out our Growth Quarters articles here or follow us on Twitter.