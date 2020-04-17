How to turn off Face ID and use a PIN to unlock your iPhone instead
There’s no debating that wearing masks is a part of our lives now — at least for a few months. If you’re wearing a mask, you won’t be able to unlock your iPhone through Face ID.
At the moment, we don’t know if Apple plans to enhance its Face ID feature to work with a mask. There’s a workaround that lets you register an alternative masked appearance, but it’s kinda hit-or-miss, and so we can’t confidently recommend that.
So, the best way to use an iPhone with a mask is to turn off Face ID and use a PIN instead. Here’s how you can do it:
- Go to Settings> Face ID & Passcode
- Enter your passcode
- Turn off the toggle for iPhone Unlock through Face ID.
Once you follow this procedure, you’ll be able to unlock your iPhone through a passcode.
