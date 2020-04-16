How to hide songs on other people’s Spotify playlists

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

Spotify today rolled out a small update for its Premium users. Now you can hide songs you don’t like that are in playlists you didn’t create, effectively letting you customize the playlists to your liking.

It’s a small move, but as someone who listens to a heckuva lot of playlists, I can tell you I’ll be using it, as there’s usually at least one song that doesn’t work with the rest of the playlist. It’s also an easily-reversible thing. It’s much more useful to make a small change to an existing playlist than to find a new one or to keep skipping over a song because it won’t stop playing in the shuffle.

Read: I listened to the coronavirus playlists on Spotify so you don’t have to

The feature is rolling out to the Android and iOS apps today. Again, remember that you need to be a Spotify Premium subscriber in order for this to work. If you are, here’s how you can do it.

Pull up the playlist of your choice, and find the song you’d rather not listen to. Go to the context menu, which you can find by tapping on the three dots to the right of the song title. The “Hide” option should now be under “Like.” This will hide the song from the list so it won’t be played in the rotation, and you won’t have to skip it. Songs can later be unhidden the same way if you change your mind.

And that’s it. Now you can hide any song on another user’s playlists, so you can listen to what you like without having to build a playlist of your own. Good luck!

via The Verge