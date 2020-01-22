WhatsApp finally gets dark mode on Android — here’s how to enable it

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

WhatsApp is finally getting dark mode on mobile — but only for Android for the time being, so iPhone users will have to wait a little longer.

There’s another catch: the feature works solely through the app‘s latest beta version, which is already available on Google Play. Those signed up for the beta program should actually get the update automatically. If not, you can always enter the program to get the dark theme.

[Read: How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web]

Up until now, the only way to get dark mode on WhatsApp was to use third-party apps and other similar tricks, and those only worked on its web version (to my knowledge, at least). Not anymore.

Anyways, here’s how to enable dark mode on Android:

Click the dot menu in the upper right corner of the app, and head to Settings.

Select the Chats submenu.

Once there, you’ll see a Theme section.

Click it and select ‘Dark.’

How easy was that?

If you’re an Android type of person, go save your eyes from the brightness (even though scientists say it doesn’t make much of a difference). If you’re on iOS, hang in there, I guess

