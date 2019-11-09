Here’s how you can see all quoted replies to a tweet

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

Twitter launched its “Retweet with comment” feature in 2015. Since then, it’s been hard to track down all people who quoted the tweet.

Thankfully, a tool called Quoted Replies will help you out. Here’s how you can use it:

On the Twitter app or desktop site

Open the Twitter app or site.

Go to the Tweet to which you want to see quoted replies to.

Mention @QuotedRepiles.

The handle will reply to you with a link containing all quoted replies to that particular Tweet.

The tool also has an iOS, an Android app, and a Chrome extension.

On the app

Open the Twitter app or site.

Go to the Tweet to which you want to see quoted replies to, and copy the link of the tweet.

Open the Quoted Replies app, and paste the link to see all quoted replies to that tweet.

