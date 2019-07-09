Here’s how to set up your computer to work productively from home

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

The world of work is changing, and more and more people find themselves working remotely.

Personally, I love working from home because it means I get to avoid the London Underground during rush hour (aka hell on earth) and it allows me to do my job at my own pace.

Having said this, being a remote worker can get a little monotonous and I find myself struggling to remain focused and productive.

With this in mind, I’ve put together a few tips and tricks I’ve learned about setting up your home computer, which will help your productivity and keep you in your employer’s good graces.

Clean your desktop

There’s a lot to be said for the ‘tidy house, tidy mind’ mentality and the same thing applies to your desktop.

If you’re anything like me, the likelihood is that your computer desktop will have turned into a huge “junk drawer,” filled with endless screenshots, images, and documents.

To put an end to this, delete all unnecessary files and think about how you can better organize the ones you need.

Personally, I’d recommend trying a desktop wallpaper organizer.

My organizer – don’t be fooled, my desktop only looks so clean because it was recently culled.

They come in all kinds of styles, so you just pick one that works for you and try to stick to it. They also double up as a great, visual to-do list, which you can take with you everywhere you go.

I’ve gone for one I found on Pinterest, but you can download them from pretty much everywhere.

The power of shortcuts

You have two choices: you can spend your time clicking through menus to perform the same actions over and over again, or leverage the power of keyboard shortcuts.

Mac users can create shortcuts for any app’s menu commands in system preferences.

If you operate on PC, you can make shortcuts to open any app.

Cut down on browsing time

The internet is a like a giant rabbit hole, and if you’re not so good at disciplining yourself when you’re working, it’s easy to give in to temptation.

Whatever your poison (browsing, personal email, or social media), you need to figure out a way of keeping distractions to a minimum during working hours.

You can do this by installing an internet blocking tool such as Cold Turkey, which will let you block specific websites during set periods of time.