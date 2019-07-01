6 easy steps to help you land your next job

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

There’s no denying that looking for a new role can sometimes turn into a full-time job, but with these handy tips you should be able to get that coveted position sooner than you think.



Figure out what you want

Starting a new job should be met with excitement. It should give you the chance to experience new things, meet people, and develop your skill set further.

Once you’ve honed your CV and updated all your profiles, take a step back and figure out what you want to do and why. Try and think about the industry you want to work in and why you’d be suitable.

Make a list of things that are non-negotiable when it comes to your new job (higher salary, flexi-time, maternity or paternity leave, open vacation policy, etc) and prioritize them in order of preference. This will help you narrow down your selection of industries and jobs, but will also get you thinking outside the box, meaning you may end up applying for a job in an industry you’d never even considered before.

Make informed decisions

Now that you know exactly what you want, it’s time to think about what companies are looking for in their employees.

Take a look at Glassdoor profiles. This will help you get a taste of a company’s culture, get a sense of what the interview process entails, and give you a better idea about salary expectations.

If you see a role that appeals to you and you seem like a good match, apply.

Be disciplined

If you want to find a new role fast, you’ll have to put the work in.

If you’re in between jobs, try and devote the amount of time you would have spent working to finding a new gig. If you’re employed, ensure your job hunting happens outside of working hours.

More importantly, create a Google sheet or Excel to help you keep track of every position you’ve applied for. Include the company name, the job advertised, the application date, and the relevant person’s name and contact details.

Tap your network

Once you have a better idea of what you want to do, think about your network.

Applying for jobs online is definitely a must, but don’t forget that everyone knows somebody.

And while I’m by no means advocating for nepotism, it’s fair to say that speaking to people you know can lead to having interesting conversations and at the very least, an interview.

Make a list of everyone you know and have worked with in the past. Set yourself a goal to make contact with at least five people you haven’t spoken to in about a year. Ask them for coffee. Picking their brains could lead to some doors opening for you.

Go to events

While reconnecting with old friends can help, it’s important to also forge new connections. Putting yourself out there is super important when it comes to finding a role, particularly in an industry such as technology, where you’ll find most people know each other.

Check out your local events and sign up to relevant ones. Be selective, though, and ensure you only go to an event if you’re truly confident that you’ll forge valuable connections.

Going to events will show any prospective employers that you meet that you’re serious about the industry and keen to learn more.

Make sure to stay in touch with anyone you meet: add them on LinkedIn, or follow them on Twitter.

Events are also a great opportunity to grow your personal media presence. Live tweet from events and join relevant conversations – this will make you stand out from other candidates who are seemingly more passive.

Use social

From experience, I would advise you to limit the amount of time you spend on job boards. They’re static, often incredibly ugly to look at, and according to some recent studies one of the least effective ways of getting hired.

Don’t underestimate the power of social media. Keep an eye out for relevant jobs and make sure you follow companies you aspire to work for.

Keep abreast of company news and engage with employees on relevant topics.

To sum it up

Be proactive. No job is going to be handed to you. You need to put the work in and make it happen.

Be sensible, don’t over exert yourself or apply for jobs you’re not suited to.

Consider what you want and take it from there.

Leverage your network. Talk to as many people as you can, meet new ones, and ask questions.

