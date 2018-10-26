This is the fastest way to start a new Google doc, sheet, or presentation

by Abhimanyu Ghoshal in Basics

Credit: Liam Gillespie / Dribbble

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, tricks, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and connected services.

Need to fire up a new document, spreadsheet, or slide deck? Google’s suite of tools is great for those, and it’s now easier than ever to get started working on them.

In any browser where you’re signed into your Google account, simply type docs.new in the address bar and hit Enter, and you’re off to the races. doc.new also works, as does document.new.

As you’ve surmised, you can also go with sheet.new, sheets.new, or spreadsheet.new for spreadsheets.

For presentations, use deck.new, or presentation.new.

For forms, enter form.new.

For sites, it’s site.new.

How easy is that?

Want more TNW Basics? Let us know what you’d like to learn about in the comments.

