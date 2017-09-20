Researchers from Stanford University today published an article in Nature claiming the next great frontier for human-electronic interaction is the bodyNET platform, a network of electronic wearables, implants, and skin-based sensors that put the tech at your literal fingertips.

The article proposes a top-to-bottom system of body-based tech, including augmented reality peripherals, “elastronic” skin-based touch displays, and even brain implants.

The researchers go on to discuss roadblocks to the bodyNET’s adoption. In particular, cultural taboos might make it hard for some to adopt such extensive physical modifications.

Other concerns include data privacy, whether the influx of biometric data may have unintended effects on the mind, and the best way to communicate data from device to human mind. My favorite part is this:

More must be learnt about how to present bodyNET data effectively, both visually and physically. Should invisible emotions be represented by a colour-changing glow around an individual, an animal avatar, or something else?

I’ll go with “animal avatar,” thanks!

Bring on the bodyNET on Nature