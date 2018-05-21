Here’s a free AI class that’ll prepare you for the robot takeover

The Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence now offers a free six-part online course, The Elements of AI, available to anyone.

I like free stuff: Especially when there’s no catch. Sign up is quick and simple, and there’s no application process. Completion of the course will earn you a LinkedIn certificate and, if you’re enrolled in a Finnish university, you can get a couple credits.

“Europe's leading digital technology conference” It's happening, Join 15k digital minds to shape what's next for your business I'm interested

More importantly, you’ll get a free education designed to introduce students to the basic concepts surrounding artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning.

What’s in it for you: The curricula includes six topics, each of which are broken down into three sections. If you want to get a grasp on exactly what artificial intelligence is and isn’t, this course should tell you everything you need to know.

Credit: Elements of AI / FCAI

According to the course description there’s no coding or programming involved. The only prerequisite is an understanding of basic math.

The course is listed at six weeks long, but that’s at only five hours of study per week. It also has a self-paced option. To sign up, navigate your browser to this website.

Once you’ve completed the course, if you just can’t get enough AI education, you can always apply to Carnegie Mellon’s new AI undergraduate degree program — if you’ve got the transcripts and test scores to make it in.

Read next: This Twitter bot invents the most heinous flavors of Fanta ever