You can take Google’s Machine Learning Crash Course for free now

Google’s new ‘Machine Learning Crash Course’ is now available and it’s free for everyone. If robots are coming for your job this class will prepare you for your next one.

This same course has been taken by more than 18,000 Google engineers, and this is the first time it’s been made available to the general public. It’s part of the company’s ‘Learn With Google AI’ initiative.

According to Google it’s free because the world needs to understand AI:

We believe that the potential of machine learning is so vast that every technical person should learn machine learning fundamentals.

During the class students will watch lectures from Google researchers, participate in interactive visualizations, and complete 40 lessons. It takes about 15 hours and uses TensorFlow, Google’s open source machine learning platform.

Course prerequisites include a mastery of intro-level algebra concepts and at least an introductory understanding of basic programming. Knowledge of calculus and the ability to code in Python are helpful, according to the course’s website, but not necessary.

This is a fantastic way for anyone to get started in AI, and specifically TensorFlow. Students will learn about basic algorithms, classification models, and how neural nets work. Upon completion they should have the fundamentals needed to start working on basic projects and tutorials in the TensorFlow environment.

The class is available in English, French, Korean, Mandarin, and Spanish.

If you’re interested in taking Google’s free Machine Learning Crash Course you can get started here. For those who aren’t ready for the whole class there’s a variety of resources available at ‘Learning With Google AI‘, including specific tutorials and guides for every skill level.

