Spotify is finally testing live lyrics in the US

Spotify has been able to show live lyrics during music playback for ages… unless you live in the US (and a few other unlucky regions). But fret no more, Americans with a penchant for impromptu karaoke: the service has begun testing the feature in the US with a limited number of users.

A company spokesperson provided the following comment to Engadget when asked about the test:

“We can confirm we’re currently testing our lyrics feature to a select number of users in the US. At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time.”

To be clear, this isn’t the same as the “Behind the Lyrics” feature that Spotify currently has. That feature displays selected snippets with some context provided by Genius, rather than complete lyrics you can sing along to. Engadget suggests that if Spotify keeps the full-fledged lyrics, the Genius option may be removed.

The US implementation, as with the version in 26 other countries, continues to use lyrics service Musixmatch. There’s still no guarantee the feature will actually roll out more widely stateside — it’s a test, after all — but for those of us who can never remember lyrics, let’s hope it sticks around.

on Engadget