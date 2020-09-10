IFTTT introduces a paid plan, reduces free usage to 3 applets

If This Then That (IFTTT), a web-based service that lets you set up useful task flows between popular apps (like sync photos you post on Twitter to your Dropbox storage) is adding a paid tier after a decade of being available for free.

More importantly, it’s reducing free tier usage to three applets (tasks). The company said it’s taking this step to “better align our Pro product roadmap with the needs of our most active Applet creators.”

With the pro tier, IFTTT is introducing new features such as multi-step applets, multiple action execution with logic, and faster execution. The last one is important because, for some tasks, you might want to get an alert as soon as the event takes place.

Example of an IFTTT applet

In the free model, IFTTT might send you notification a few minutes late, and by then it would’ve lost relevance. For example, a goal in a football game.

The company is giving you the choice of setting your own monthly subscription price for the first year till October 7. After that, you will have to pay the standard price of $9.99 per month.

I checked my IFTTT account and saw that I have 10 applets running. I can reduce that to the three most important ones, but at the moment, I’m not sure if I want to become a pro user. It’s a cool service, but I don’t rely on it for my daily tasks, so I’m fine with the free tier. I just wish that they allowed five applets. This will include an excel sheet to store all the songs played on Amazon Alexa, notification alerts for some blogs, and storing all my Uber trips in a document.

You can check more details about IFTTT Pro here.

