WhatsApp might soon work with the same phone number across multiple phones

WhatsApp has taken another step towards introducing one of the most awaited features — the ability to use the chat app on multiple devices.

According to a post by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has introduced a hidden function in its Android beta that lets you use the app on four devices with the same number.

[Read: India is reportedly looking to ban 275 more Chinese apps — including PUBG]

The report notes that the chat app has introduced a menu called Linked Devices which will let you manage and add devices linked to your number registered with WhatsApp.

Credit: WABetaInfo WhatsApp’s new Linked Devices menu

This feature is currently under development. So there’s no information on when it’ll be available to users. WhatsApp has hinted towards this feature in the past through its registration notification for beta versions.

For now, WhatsApp lets you use the app on the desktop through WhatsApp for Web, but your phone should be connected to the internet. Hopefully, the new Linked Devices feature will let you use the app on other devices when your phone is out of charge or doesn’t have internet connectivity.

Read next: This new cosmological map shines some light on dark energy