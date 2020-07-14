It’s not just you: WhatsApp is down for many users

If you’ve been having trouble sending or receiving messages on WhatsApp, you’re not alone. People around the world are reporting the Facebook-owned services is experiencing major outages, leaving users of one of the world’s most popular chat apps without the ability to communicate.

The connectivity problems began around 3:30 PM ET according to downdetector.com, peaking around 4:20 PM. Though the service appears to have resumed for many users, some report still being unable to send or received messages, while others report slower operation than usual.

WhatsApp outages are pretty rare — one would hope, given its popularity — and we assume it won’t be long until service is restored globally. If you’re still experiencing difficulties, just hold on a little longer.