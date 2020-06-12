WhatsApp is testing a nifty search-by-date feature

WhatsApp is currently testing a bunch of useful features including message search by date and better storage management.

Last night, WABetaInfo revealed that the search by date feature will allow you to quickly go to a particular date in a conversation. So, it’ll be easier for you to recall what you talked about with a friend on a particular day. WABetaInfo’s report suggests that whenever this feature rolls out, you’ll see a calendar next to the chatbox that’ll help you navigate the chat by date.

Credit: WABetaInfo

Another nifty feature that might be coming to WhatsApp is storage management. Currently, you can see how much storage a chat is occupying. The upcoming feature will help you manage it in an efficient way.

WABetaInfo’s report suggests you’ll have a separate tab to see large files on your phone and probably delete them. It’s not clear what WhatsApp considers as a “large file.” Plus, there will be another tab for Forwarded files, so you can easily delete duplicates.

Credit: WABetaInfo Storage management in WhatsApp

All these new features are under development, so there’s no set date for when they’ll be available. We’ll keep an eye out for the roll-out and update you as soon as they’re released. Till then, you can check out our guide to stop automatically downloading media on your WhatsApp.

