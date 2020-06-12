WhatsApp is testing a nifty search-by-date feature
WhatsApp is currently testing a bunch of useful features including message search by date and better storage management.
Last night, WABetaInfo revealed that the search by date feature will allow you to quickly go to a particular date in a conversation. So, it’ll be easier for you to recall what you talked about with a friend on a particular day. WABetaInfo’s report suggests that whenever this feature rolls out, you’ll see a calendar next to the chatbox that’ll help you navigate the chat by date.
Another nifty feature that might be coming to WhatsApp is storage management. Currently, you can see how much storage a chat is occupying. The upcoming feature will help you manage it in an efficient way.
WABetaInfo’s report suggests you’ll have a separate tab to see large files on your phone and probably delete them. It’s not clear what WhatsApp considers as a “large file.” Plus, there will be another tab for Forwarded files, so you can easily delete duplicates.
All these new features are under development, so there’s no set date for when they’ll be available. We’ll keep an eye out for the roll-out and update you as soon as they’re released. Till then, you can check out our guide to stop automatically downloading media on your WhatsApp.
