Fujifilm’s new app makes it easy to turn your camera into a webcam

Fujifilm is making it easier to turn your camera into a webcam — if you use Windows that is.

The Japanese camera-maker has released a new piece of software, called Fujifilm X Webcam, which converts X Series and GFX cameras into webcams. It’s an excellent solution for anyone looking to flex on their colleagues’ fuzzy, cheap-ass webcams during their next Zoom call.

All you need is the right camera — pretty much GFX100, GFX 50S, GFX 50R, X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, or X-T4 — and a USB cable; ah, that and a Windows machine. If you happen to have all these requirements, you can take advantage of enhanced video quality on your conference calls and the glory of using Fujifilm‘s film simulations (which are quite frankly great).

All things aside, Fujifilm is sort of playing catch-up with Canon, which released a similar solution a few weeks back.

For the record, you can still use your camera as a webcam even if it’s not on the list (or if you don’t use Windows), but you’ll have to put in a little extra effort — or money if you’re looking for a simple solution.

For one, you can purchase a Cam Link 4K which automatically converts any camera into a webcam. Alternatively, you can follow these steps to accomplish the same, without the need to shell out $130 bucks on a glorified USB stick — this is a particularly good option for people on a tight budge who also know their way around terminal.

In the meantime, those with the right camera and operating system can download X Webcam from this link.

Read next: If you’re seeking the path to a six-figure role as a project manager, your journey starts here