WhatsApp will soon support group calls with up to 8 people

Zoom, Houseparty, and Duo should be afraid. The world’s most popular chat service WhatsApp is expanding its group call limit to eight people.

As first reported by WABetaInfo, the company is rolling out this feature in its beta versions of iOS(2.20.50.25) and Android(2.20.133) across the globe.

Several users on Twitter also posted that the upgrade is now available for them.

*WhatsApp New Group call… all 8 participants need the latest version* pic.twitter.com/xWBkItGVUE — Vancha Kondal Reddy (@kondalreddyv) April 21, 2020

For comparison, Houseparty allows 8 participants and Google Duo allows 12 participants in a group call. However, it’s easier for 2 billion WhatsApp users to take advantage of this new feature to connect with friends and family.

It’s not clear at the moment when this feature will land on the stable version for everyone. We’ve asked WhatsApp for more details, and we’ll update the story if we hear back.

