YouPorn’s new site looks exactly like TikTok — but it’s porn

The 34th rule of the internet says: “If it exists, there is porn for it,” and the hottest internet trend right now is arguably TikTok. So, it makes sense that, a major adult entertainment site has developed a porno version of the video-centric social media platform.

YouPorn, a site owned by porn giant Mindgeek, announced a new site called SWYP. While the company is not making short adult videos, it's providing a way for users to scroll through existing videos just like TikTok.

YouPorn’s new TikTok-styled site

On the site, you’ll see a GIF preview of a video on the screen automatically, you can swipe left to see the whole video or scroll down to switch to the next one.

The company noted it launched the site to provide a distraction-free experience to users instead of serving them with several category tabs. Charlie Hughes, Vice President of YouPorn, said it the firm is using machine learning to improve recommendations on the new site:

Now with the addition of YouPorn SWYP, it is easier than ever for users to explore content based on their specific interests, thus always improving the recommendations within SWYP itself and everywhere on our site. SWYP was designed to be an easier, more visually enticing way to watch porn and discover new content.

Several news sites have been using the unlimited scroll for their stories feed. TikTok popularized the format with video for quick and uninterrupted consumption. Did porn just perfect it?

