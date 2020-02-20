Are you okay, Samsung? Tons of Galaxy phone owners have reported the South Korean behemoth blasted them with a confusing “Find My Mobile” push notification, which solely contains the letter “1” and disappears once clicked.

Samsung has yet to address this bizarre occurrence with an official statement, but everything seems to point the notification was sent by accident. According to recipients, the issue affects various Galaxy models, including the brand new Z Flip foldable and the Note 10+. Android Central adds Galaxy S, Galaxy A, and Galaxy J owners also received the notification.

Huh. Girlfriend and I just had exactly the same Samsung push notification: her Note 10+ and my Galaxy Z Flip each alerted with a Find My Mobile notification. When tapped, it disappeared. Different Samsung accounts on each phone. Theories? pic.twitter.com/0NgVCWAjBe — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) February 20, 2020

The weirdest bit is it seems some users who don’t even have “Find My Mobile” installed also got the push notification.

It’s not the first time a phone maker has hit users with a push notification by mistake. OnePlus inundated users with a bunch of illegible push notifications just last summer. Samsung has a dotted record when it comes to questionable push notifications, too. A few years back, the company drew criticism after masquerading ads as notifications.

We’ve reached out to Samsung for further comment, and will update this piece accordingly if we hear back.

In the meantime, it seems you’ve got nothing to worry about — as long as your phone is still in your pocket.

Update 10:02AM UTC, February 20: In an email to TNW, Samsung Benelux head of communications Michiel Dijkman said said the notification was “inadvertently sent to a limited number of Galaxy devices.” The exact number remains unclear, though.

“We can assure our users that this notification does not affect their devices in any way,” he added. “We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this may have caused and will ensure that a similar incident doesn’t occur in the future.”