Reddit is down right now [Update: It’s coming back up]

Nope, you’re not the only one. Reddit is currently experiencing technical difficulties, with swathes of users reporting being unable to connect to the message board.

“Our CDN was unable to reach our servers,” an error reads. The company has confirmed the outage on its official status page too. It remains unclear what the cause is, but over 10,000 people have filed reports on downtime monitor DownDetector. So far, the issue seems to mostly affect users in Europe and US East coast.

“We’re experiencing a high volume of errors when accessing reddit.com,” a message on the Reddit status page says. “We’re currently investigating.”

The service appears to be down on mobile too, in case you were hoping the downtime is solely affecting desktop users. “We had some trouble getting to Reddit,” a pop-up warning reads. Still, over 50% of reports mention mobile, in comparison to slightly a little over 40% for desktop.

We’ve reached out to Reddit to find out what’s going on, and we’ll update this piece accordingly if we hear back.

Welp, you’ll have to find some other “work” to do in the meantime. Maybe Twitter, it’s not like there’s no subreddits dedicated to Twitter memes.

Update 13:19PM UTC, February 19: Crisis averted, Reddit appears to be back up and running. “The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented,” the company wrote in an update.

