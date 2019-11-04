Netflix adds a ‘skip Trump joke’ button for Seth Meyer comedy special

Netflix is implementing a button that lets you skip Trump jokes, if only as a joke itself.

The button is a one-off to be used in Seth Meyers‘ upcoming stand-up special, Lobby Baby. That makes the button a joke itself – it’s not something the company plans to roll out to every show or film.

According to CNN Business, Meyers says the button isn’t meant to be taken seriously and doesn’t expect people will actually use it, but thought it would be fun to try since he could. “I think, look, sometimes at a fancy restaurant they’ll put parsley on your plate and you’ll think, well, that’s a nice touch, but you’re not going to eat the parsley,” said Meyers.

That’s fine and all, but I’d be curious to see the data and demographics on who actually does end up using the button. Netflix has recently gotten more experimental with its content, from the choose-your-own-adventure Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, to testing a feature that lets you speed up episodes and another that adds haptic feedback for mobile viewers. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more interactive features show up in future Netflix episodes.

Via Cnet

