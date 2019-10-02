WhatsApp is testing a ‘self-destructing’ feature for your secret chats

Several popular messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and Signal offer a “self-destructing messages” feature. You can set a timer for messages in your conversation with someone, and those will disappear after the specified time.

This feature might soon be coming to WhatsApp. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the company is testing disappearing messages on its Android app’s test version 2.19.275.

The site found the disappearing message feature in WhatsApp’s group chat settings. It allows you to set the timer for destruction for five seconds or one hour.

Disappearing messages is a nice feature to have when you want to send sensitive information to someone and you don’t want to leave behind a trace of your correspondence.

Credit: WABetaInfo

We’ve asked WhatsApp for more details, and we’ll update the story if we hear back.