Uber is testing a ‘record audio’ feature to help you feel safer during your ride

Last week, Uber recently rolled out a bunch of safety features including an optional PIN number to authenticate your ride. But it might roll out more stuff soon. According to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the ride-hailing company is testing a feature in its mobile app that lets you record audio if you feel uncomfortable during your trip.

The screenshot posted by Wong on Twitter suggests once you hit record, the audio will be captured in the background and sent to Uber

Uber is testing "Record Audio" in case the rider is uncomfortable with the ride pic.twitter.com/btC5C0F3CN — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 30, 2019

The audio feature might be restricted to select regions and countries, as certain parts of the world require the consent of both parties before recording an audio clip.

This isn't equally legal in all states. Some states require both parties to consent to recording, so I wonder if it's geofenced. https://t.co/t8LhLFkYsr — Chris Messina ⤳ SF (@chrismessina) September 30, 2019

We’ve sent Uber an email to learn more, and we’ll update the story accordingly.

Last year, China’s Didi Chuxing rolled out a similar feature to its users as a part of a safety overhaul for its cab service.

