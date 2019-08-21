Gmail will soon automatically correct your typos and grammar goof-ups

by Ivan Mehta in Apps

Ever made a typo in an email so bad that your life flashed before your eyes as you sent it? Worry not, Google‘s making sure it doesn’t happen again with a new update for Gmail that’ll point out basic spellings and grammar mistakes as you type.

The update, presently rolling out for G Suite users on web, will use AI to point out errors in your email. If you’ve made a slight typo, Gmail will automatically correct the spelling for you.

Autocorrection of common spelling errors

For grammar mistakes, Gmail will show a squiggly blue line under the erroneous phase.

Detecting spelling and grammar mistakes as you type

If this sounds familiar, it’s because Google Docs got these features back in February.

I enjoy using some of Gmail‘s nifty AI features, like Smart Reply and autocomplete; they’ve saved me a lot of time and helped me achieve Inbox Zero.

You can read more about Google‘s spell correcting AI here.

