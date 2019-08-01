Google is testing a subscription for premium Android apps and games

It seems like Google is looking to ramp up its effort to increase Play Store revenue. As per Android Police’s report published today, the company is testing a monthly subscription service called ‘Play Pass’ to grant you access to a bouquet of premium Android apps and games.

According to the report, the monthly pass will cost you $4.99, and in return, it’ll give you access to a bunch of apps without any ads, fees, or in-app purchases. From screenshots obtained by the publication, it’s evident that the premium pass catalog will include puzzle games to music and fitness apps.

Credit: Android Police Screenshots of Google Play Pass service

Meanwhile, Apple’s also set to release its Arcade game pass service this fall.

Google has confirmed that it is testing this service, there are no details yet on when it’ll become widely available, and in which countries.