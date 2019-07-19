Instagram will kindly let you know you’ve F’ed up before banning you

Instagram has just introduced a new policy that’ll notify you if your account is at risk of getting banned. The social network will let you know if it finds one of your posts problematic, and even offer a chance to appeal the ban.

The company said appeals will be available for posts that are removed under violation of nudity and pornography, bullying and harassment, hate speech, drug sales, and counter-terrorism policies. But it’ll expand the category list in coming months.

Instagram’s notification for content removal or an account ban

Instagram’s been involved in plenty of controversies when it banned content from Rihanna and other celebrities as a violation of its nudity policy. Now, users will at least have a chance to appeal before the post is taken down.

The company also introduced a new policy to remove accounts with objectionable content within a quicker time frame:

We are now rolling out a new policy where, in addition to removing accounts with a certain percentage of violating content, we will also remove accounts with a certain number of violations within a window of time.

Instagram says these steps will help make the platform safe and supportive, but we have to wait and see if these features can decrease the number of controversial takedowns.

