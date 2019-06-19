YouTube will soon let you try out makeup with AR

If you’re obsessed with makeup tutorials on YouTube, we’ve good news for you. You can now try out makeup with your favorite YouTubers using augmented reality.

The tool is called AR Beauty Try-On, will let you virtually try products on your face with AR while following along with guides on YouTube. The streaming platform said it’s tuned the algorithm to make virtual beauty products work on all skin tones.

YouTube’s testing out an alpha version of this feature with FameBit, Google’s branded content platform. It has partnered with M.A.C Cosmetics so you can try out their products. The new tool will be available to brands and advertisers this summer.



The company said nearly a third of its testing audience gave the new feature a go recently:

We tested this experience earlier this year with several beauty brands and found that 30 percent of viewers activated the AR experience in the YouTube iOS app, spending over 80 seconds on average trying on lipstick virtually.

However, Google’s not alone in this market. It’ll have to combat the popularity of L’Oreal’s makeup app and YouCam makeup app. We’ll have to wait and see if this gathers momentum, and if other brands and creators hop on the bandwagon over the coming months.