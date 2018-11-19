Here’s how to make editing text on iPhones a gajillion times easier

We’ve all been here before — you’re trying to text someone on your shiny pretty iPhone, and you make a spelling mistake. Or autocorrect messes up your sentence. Or you change your mind on what you want to say.

You then drag your dumb, clumsy finger across the text field to your mistake, so you can fix it without starting the whole message over again.

But trying to move the cursor in the text field accurately is like winning the lottery — it just won’t happen.

But wait! What is this? A hack?

Yes, my friends, a hack. Here’s how to scroll, pain-free, with your very own fat fingers.

Step 1: Hold the space button down

Put your finger on the space button and leave it there.

But where did the letters go???

Step 2: Move your finger

If you need more explanation for this step, I’m not sure how else to help you.

Oops! Meant *huge stool sample

Voilà! You have scrolled, without deleting your entire message. Congratulations, and you’re welcome.

