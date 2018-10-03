Instagram is down for many users

Instagram seems to be down for a lot of users worldwide. Its website and app both are inaccessible at the momentum. Several of my colleagues at TNW across countries were unable to access Instagram on desktop and mobile. And as usual, people are flocking Twitter to complain about Instagram (and life). There is no word yet on what is causing Instagram to be available.

is instagram down or is it just me — spook(a)y 👻 (@tfkaylg) October 3, 2018

Instagram is down — Uldouz (@Uldouz) October 3, 2018

When Instagram is down and every one flocks to Twitter. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/xG6sfweFtO — Mohin Malik (@mohin_malik) October 3, 2018

Instagram’s founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger recently left Facebook which owns the photo-sharing service.