by Ivan Mehta in Apps

Instagram is down for many users
Credit: picpedia

Instagram seems to be down for a lot of users worldwide. Its website and app both are inaccessible at the momentum. Several of my colleagues at TNW across countries were unable to access Instagram on desktop and mobile. And as usual, people are flocking Twitter to complain about Instagram (and life).  There is no word yet on what is causing Instagram to be available.

 

Instagram’s founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger recently left Facebook which owns the photo-sharing service. 

