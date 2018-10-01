Opera Touch for iOS is great for people with small hands and big phones

Opera today announced the general availability of its newest mobile browser, Opera Touch for iOS.

Its killer feature is the ability to surf the Internet on Apple’s latest big-screen phones, especially the truly gargantuan iPhone XS Max.

Opera first launched its Opera Touch browser on Android earlier this year. Today marks the first time it’s available on Apple’s mobile devices. To celebrate, the company has created this (somewhat cheeky) promotional video.

Feature wise, it shares the same attributes as the Android version. It includes an ad-blocker baked in, with protections against crypto-jacking attacks. It’s optimized for one-handed access through a custom UI and a generous use of shortcuts.

Opera Touch also supports the company’s Flow technology, which lets users share content between their phones and desktops, and can natively scan QR codes and barcodes.

Those tempted for a break from Safari can download Opera Touch here.