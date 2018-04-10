YouTube hackers deface and unlist tons of popular music videos

by Mix in Apps

youtube, google, hack, despacito

Something fishy is going on with YouTube. It appears the Google subsidiary has been hit by hackers as a number of popular music videos have been defaced – or have suddenly disappeared. Indeed, the platform’s most viewed video ever – Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankeee – was temporarily unavailable on YouTube.

It remains unclear what the source of the attack is, but most of the affected videos were uploaded from Vevo accounts.

While social media chatter suggested the attackers had initially deleted Despacito and many other videos, it appears that the clips were merely delisted. Despacito has since resurfaced on the platform – for better or worse.

Still, some videos continue to appear with spoofed “x – Hacked by Prosox & Shade Fuck Illuminati” titles.

Here is an example from the channel of French rapper Kaaris:

Other affected videos included songs from Chris Brown, Shakira, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift, according to a report from The Verge. Most of these clips have since been edited to remove the defaced content.

One of the hackers involved in the attack said that they used a script to tamper with the videos:

Meanwhile, another member of he hacking group has threatened to take down the YouTube channels of NASA, as well as the controversial Paul brothers – Logan and Jake.

Here is what the hacker said:

We have reached out to YouTube and Vevo for further comment and will update this piece accordingly should we hear back.

AppsYouTube