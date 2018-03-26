Find items stored out of sight in your home with Sortly

It sure feels good to clear your house of clutter and pack less-used items away so they don’t take up space – but all too often, this cleaning strategy makes it difficult to remember where you put your stuff.

Sortly is great for that. This mobile app, available for iOS and Android, helps you create an inventory of things you’re stashing away, complete with photos and text notes.

It’s easy enough to use that you can list items while you’re boxing them up in your attic or basement: just snap a picture, add a tag or note about where you’re putting it, and hit ‘Save.’ You can further organize your inventory by sorting items into folders.

While Sortly sounds great for folks with large homes or a big bunch of stuff, I find it useful even with my modest collection of doo-dads in my little apartment. It’s the best way I’ve found for keeping track of where I stash cables and connectors for my music equipment, as well as books I’ve lent to friends.

The app is free to use for up to 100 items, but if you’ve got a lot of stuff or are living with other people, you might want to consider shelling out the $5 a month subscription fee: it lets add as many items as you like, and also syncs your data across devices. Granted, that’s a bit expensive for a tool you may not use all that often, but it’s an elegant solution for keeping track of all your precious stuff.

Grab Sortly from Google Play or the App Store.

Via Lifehacker

The Next Web’s 2018 conference is just a few months away, and it’ll be 💥💥. Find out all about our tracks here.