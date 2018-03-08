Facebook adds video calling to Messenger Lite on Android

If you’re always running low on storage space on your Android phone, it can help to ditch some apps you don’t use often, and also switch to lightweight alternatives. Facebook Messenger is a great candidate for the latter, as the social network has another version that takes up less room. And it just got a whole lot more useful today.

Messenger Lite does most of what its full-featured sibling can, but misses some minor niceties like native support for GIFs. But now that it’s under 10MB (a fifth of what Messenger weighs) and supports video calling, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t consider switching.

The new feature works just as you’d expect: open a conversation or choose a contact to talk to, then tap the video camera icon at the top right corner of the screen. Alternatively, you can switch from an audio call to video by tapping the icon while you’re on the line.

Messenger Lite is now available in more than 100 countries, so most folks should be able to find it on Google Play. If your country isn’t supported, you can sideload the app by grabbing the installer from APKMirror.

