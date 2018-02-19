How to bring Google’s ‘View Image’ button back to search results

After inking a deal with Getty Images, Google decided last week to remove the ‘View image’ button from its search results that would directly open the file in a new tab. Thankfully, there’s a way around this.

Simply install this browser extension in Chrome or Opera, and you’ll see the button back where was it’s supposed to be the next time you search.

Alternatively, you can use Startpage’s anonymous Google-powered search engine, and it’ll surface images along with the handy button – no extension necessary.

Oh, and if you don’t mind a couple of extra mouse clicks, you can always right-click the images that show up in search results and choose ‘Open image in new tab.’ Problem solved.

