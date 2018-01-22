This Android live wallpaper brings you a bird’s eye view of your location

I’m all about beautifying the interface on my Android phone, and so I’m happy to report that I’ve just come across one of the best tools for livening up your wallpaper. All you need to do is move around!

Skyline, a fairly new live wallpaper app, grabs 3D terrain data from Mapbox for your exact location, so you can see what it looks like from high above wherever you are in the world. Here’s my home screen setup, with Skyline set to Yosemite national park:

It also includes parallax effects so you can see more of the area when you unlock your phone, swipe through screens, or tilt your device in different directions. You can also set any location on the planet to get a different background, and pan and zoom before you apply a new background.

Depending on where you point the app, the results can be breathtaking; I enjoyed looking for interesting landscapes by searching through the places listed in the r/earthporn subreddit.

If you enjoyed the overhead view live wallpapers that came with the Google Pixel 2 (which you can also install on your own Android device), you’ll want to give Skyline a go too. It’s certainly worth the $2 asking price for a world full of eye-candy. Grab it from Google Play.

Read next: The disruption of future media is already happening