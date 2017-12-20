Liam Neeson is bringing his very particular set of skills to Waze

If you use Waze for navigation in your car and could use a bit more direction in your life, Liam Neeson is here to help.

The Taken star, who’s set to take the train ride of his life in the upcoming thriller The Commuter next month, has lent his voice to Waze’s app, so you can enjoy bone-chilling turn-by-turn directions on your way to work, home, or your next life-changing adventure.

It’s available to Waze users in the US now: all you need to do is fire up the app for Android or iOS, head into Settings > Voice Directions, and choose Liam Neeson.

The Commuter arrives in theaters on January 12, 2018; the trailer looks like it could be a fun watch.

